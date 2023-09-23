7 Ways To Minimise Drama For A Peaceful Life

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 23, 2023
Stop thinking about all the past negative moments in your life and predicting bad things about the future. Stay optimistic and live in the present
Mind your own business. Give your best in your work and in creating things that are meaningful to you
You are not responsible to fix other people. So, just focus on improving yourself
Try to minimise your communication and stay neutral with people who are constantly draining your energy
Accept your mistakes when you are wrong and don't make a fuss about things when you are right
People's opinions tell a lot about them and nothing about you; so don't take them seriously. It is their way of looking at things
Don't speak whatever comes into your mind. If you have nothing nice to say; don't speak at all
