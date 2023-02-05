7 ways to interact with a friend that can boost your mental well being

By: FPJ Web Desk | February 05, 2023

After a long hectic day at work, spending some time with your best friend can be a real stressbuster and is good for your mental well being too. Here's what you can do, take a look

Catching up with a friend for a conversation over a tea or coffee, will lighten up your mood

You can engage in real talk/ quality conversation where you can express your concerns and dilemmas in life or just express yourself completely and even share your fun moments of the day

Laughing with your best friend is an ultimate mood lifter. Just chill and relax at the end of the day or at weekends

Listening to each other without judging can solve most of the mental health related problems as people don't get a good listener in front of whom they can open their heart to

Acknowledge their presence in your life and valuing their opinions

Who doesn't like compliments? Offering sincere compliments to your friend will strengthen your friendship and will make both of you happy

You need to reciprocate the care and warmth you receive from your friend

