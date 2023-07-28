7 Ways To Deal With Overthinking

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 28, 2023
The problem isn't the problem but the way you think about the problem is. 99% of the harm is caused in your head by you and your thoughts.
Silence and time: You will get most of your answers when you think with a silent, clear and calm mind. If you can't solve a problem, stop trying to. Leave it and stop stressing about it.
An important question: When you start criticising yourself for past mistakes or seeing disaster around every corner, ask yourself: "Is there anything I can do right now to change the past or to positively influence the future." If the answer is yes, do it, take action. If the answer is no, be at peace, let it go. You have to take action or let it go, everything else is self-harm.
The power of NOW: You're not going to overthink your way to a better future or to a better past. All you have is now and what you do with NOW can make right of your past and make good of your future. Make peace with yesterday, let go of tomorrow, and grab hold of now.
Fact check your own thoughts: Your thoughts will create scenarios in your mind that reflect your insecurities, fears and worries. So it's important to always fact-check your own thoughts before accepting them because in highly emotional situations, your thoughts will tell you stories that aren't true.
Acceptance is peace: No amount of anxiety will change your future, no amount of regret will change your past. Peace is found in acceptance: Accept imperfection. Accept uncertainty. Accept the uncontrollable. You don't have to understand, tolerate or even forget something, but if you want peace, you must accept it.
Health starts in your mind: You can go to the gym, eat healthy, do yoga, drink water and take vitamins, but if you don't directly confront the negativity in your thoughts, you will never truly be healthy. Our health isn't measured on scales, by the size of our muscles or by the width of our waist. True health is measured by the quality of our thoughts and the peacefulness of our minds. Health starts in your mind.
