7 Ways To Create A Minimalist Cosmetic Bag

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 30, 2023
Assess Your Needs: Personalise your makeup bag by prioritising products that accentuate your natural features, avoiding unnecessary excess. This approach will not only save you time but also allow you to embrace a more curated and efficient makeup collection. Suggests Zoya Ali, the learning and development head at Amorepacific
Multi-Purpose Duo Products Opt for multi-purpose or duo products like a tinted moisturiser with SPF, lipsticks or tints that can double as eyeshadows, blushers, and lip colors, streamlining your makeup routine even further
Quality over Quantity Splurging on a few high-quality items can ultimately be more cost-effective and eco-friendlier than purchasing a plethora of drugstore, lower-quality products that you rarely use and quickly dispose of
Embrace Warm or Nude Tones Warm shades for eyeshadows, lipsticks, and blushes create a timeless and subtle look suitable for any occasion. Warm and nude shades are versatile and can be easily combined to achieve various looks, eliminating the need for multiple palettes and shades in your makeup bag
Ditch the Duplicates Review your makeup bag regularly and eliminate duplicates. For example, if you already have a black mascara that you love, there's no need to keep multiple other mascaras that you hardly use, same for lipsticks
Travel-Friendly Packaging Opt for Minis or compact, travel-friendly packaging that takes up less space in your bag and reduces the risk of spills or breakage. Many brands offer travel-sized versions of their popular products, making it easier to maintain a minimalist makeup bag on the go
Practice Mindful Consumption Before adding a new product to your makeup bag, ask yourself whether you truly need it and if it aligns with your minimalist beauty goals. Avoid falling into the trap of trends and advertising
