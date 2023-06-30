7 Ways To Add Colours To Your Wardrobe This Rainy Season

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 30, 2023
Want to wear something colourful but aren't sure how to style it during this rainy season? You can take inspiration from these Bollywood divas. Go for a colourful saree like Neha Dhupia with a sleeveless blouse of any colour and oxidised jewellery
If you are planing to wear something for a party, you can go for an outfit like Malaika Arora and add colour to your gown with style
A rainbow coloured skirt with a dhoti pant style can be matched with crop top of any colour like Shilpa Shetty Kundra during monsoons
A colourful bikini like the one worn by Sara Ali Khan looks cool and stylish
A body fitting dress like Shraddha Kapoor
Sometimes matching a multicoloured floral print top with dual coloured skirt can look good if paired properly like Anushka Sharma especially during wedding festivities like haldi and mehndi events
Finally, Priyanka Chopra Jonas showed soon after she got married how to embrace colour with her stylish fitting shimmery gown
