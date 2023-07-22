7 Wanderlust-Inducing Vacation Snaps From Sara Ali Khan's Trips

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 22, 2023

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan loves travelling and treats her fans with some beautiful snaps from her trips. In this picture Sara is seen posing in front of the Martand Sun Temple in Kashmir

The time Sra visited Spiti Vally at the beginning of 2023

Summer memories with brothers in London

The young Bollywood actress is seen posing for the camera at Sydney, Australia

From her previous trip at Kedarnath in Uttarakhand

When Sara visited Istanbul, Turkey she didn't forget posting pictures from her trip on her social media

A snap from her beach vacation

Thanks For Reading!

7 Times Deepika Padukone's Vacation Pics Gave Us Major Travel Goals
Find out More