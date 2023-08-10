7 Visually Mesmerizing Murtis Of Hindu Gods Beyond India

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 10, 2023
Dattatreya Hanuman Murti, Trinidad: Overlooking the village of Carapichaima stands an impressive 85-foot-tall sculpture of Lord Hanuman. The Dattatreya Yoga Center and Mandir, where the statue is positioned, is constructed in the distinct Dravidian architectural style, well-known in South India.
Pic credit: Island Girl In-Transit
Garuda Wisnu Kencana Statue in Bali, Indonesia: It reaches a total height of 121 meters. This statue was intended to become Indonesia's tallest, drawing inspiration from a Hindu tale about Garuda's quest for the elixir of life, Amrita. The statue is a representation of the Hindu God Vishnu and his mount, the Garuda bird.
Pic credit: Bali Indonesia
Mangal Mahadev Murti, Mauritius: It stands at a height of 108 ft, depicting the Hindu deity Shiva with his trident, at the entry point of Ganga Talao – a crater lake located in the Savanne district of Mauritius. This sculpture holds the distinction of being the tallest statue in Mauritius.
Pic credit: Mauritius Tourism
Khlong Khuean Ganesh, Thailand: Lord Ganesha holds a significant place in the hearts of Thai people, instilling strong faith. As it is widely believed that worshiping Lord Ganesha leads to success; the construction of Ganesha Park, featuring the largest bronze Ganesha statue was undertaken.
Pic credit: ganeshthailand.com
Parashakti Patchaiamman, Malaysia: The Sri Kathirvel Murugan Maha Parasakthi Patchaiamman Temple, situated in Taiping, Malaysia prominently features two grand statues representing Goddess Pachaiammam and Lord Murugan. The temple is famous for its brilliant architecture. It draws a large number of visitors every year.
Pic credit: Vertigo_Warrior
Hanuman Murti, USA: The tallest Lord Hanuman statue in the United States is located in Hockessin, Delaware. It is a massive 25-foot-tall representation of Lord Hanuman installed within its largest Hindu temple. The statue was meticulously crafted from a single piece of black granite.
Pic credit: Hindu Temple of Delaware
Ardhanarishwar Murti, Johannesburg: It is the tallest Hindu deity statue in South Africa and the world's tallest representation of the Ardhanarishvara form of Shiva. It features Lord Shiva on one half and Maa Parvati on the another. Ardhanarishvara is depicted as half-male and half-female.
Pic credit: Facebook- The Saffron Sword
