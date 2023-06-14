7 Vibrant Colours To Revive Your Fashion For This Spring / Summer Season

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 14, 2023
If you want to experiment and wear something beyond the pre-defined colour norms, there are ample options. Here are some popular colours that are celebrity favourite. The best part is that they can be easily mismatched and are unexpected combinations
Lovely Lilac: In the past few months, there has been a considerable uptick in this new muted pastel tone. From dresses to pumps and palazzo pants to button earrings, the sensuous pale lilac embodies an abundance of calming and feminine effects
Earthy Orange: This deep tone of orange has quickly emerged as a designer favorite and can be prominently seen everywhere, from sequin dresses to bikinis. This choice of colour in blazers and suits is unusual and can make a look feel more exclusive
Mint Green: From regular wear in olive green to electric lime, there is something for everyone in the green spectrum this summer/spring. If you are hesitant to try the bold minty colour, start with an accessory, like a bag or earrings, to your neutral-toned basics and see how you feel
Magnetic Magenta: This striking vibrant tint that happens to be an outcome of an amalgamation of red, pink, and purple is not for all but inspires self-expression and free experimentation. This colour is meant for you if you like to take the unconventional route
Pastel Pink: The rise of bright pink started decades ago, but modern-day girls are pushing for soft, feminine pinks. Let us admit we all saw this coming. And this comeback of subdued pink isn’t restricted to dresses; it is going well with casual coats, sarees, lehengas, sweatshirts & joggers, and accessories
Timeless Beige and White: Going wrong with this classic, timeless, and chic neutral tone is almost impossible. This is one of the reasons why beige and white are always in trend across seasons. The beauty of beige and white is that it feels expensive and looks fantastic with other pale neutrals and bright tones
Dazzling Metallics: Most of us believe that metallics are best suited for winter months, especially for night-time occasions. But outfits in metallic shades can be worn year-round. For a more balanced, toned-down look, pair a sequin silver or golden skirt with a crisp white or black tee or crop top
