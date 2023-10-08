7 Unusual Yet Stunning Post Offices In The World

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 08, 2023
Hikkim Post Office located at the height of 15,500 ft over the sea level in Himachal Pradesh’s Spiti Valley is the World's Highest post office. The post office is just iconic, you can simply buy postcards, and send post to your loved ones
Now, you muts be wondering what is the Eiffel Tower doing in a list of Post Offices. But, to everyones surpise the popular destination in Paris has a little post office on its ground floor
Srinagar’s Dal Lake is home to the iconic floating Post Office. It is the world's only Floating Post Office that is constructed in a beautiful Shikara
Have you ever imagined waking up to the site of Penguins? Antarctica’s Port Lockroy offers you the exact view. The stunning Post Office by the United KIngdom is known for its view on a land with more than 3,000 penguins
Cambridge Layout Post Office in Bengaluru is another marvelous post office that made it to our list as it is India's first 3D printed post office. The engineering marvel was inaugrated in August 2023
The Vanuatu Post Office is the World's only underwater Post Office located 10 ft below sea level at Hideaway Island Marine Sanctuary in Vanuatu. This is one of the most unique post offices in the world, as you post special waterproff letters and post cards to your loved ones
Last but not the least, Dakshin Gangotri, India’s first scientific outpost in Antarctica is an unusual Post Office that is set in the harsh climate. India was one of the first nations to build a Post Office there
