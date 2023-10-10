7 Unspoken Social Rules Everyone Should Follow For A Better Life

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 10, 2023
Don't call someone more than twice! There are different situations, but make sure to follow this rule as much as possible, unless it's a really urgent matter. Never call someone more than twice continously and if they don't pick up, wait until they return the call. They might busy, or have something important going on in life
Everyone has a different thought process and opiniion! Respect different opinions, as what's 6 to you will appear 9 to someone facing you. This is the reality of life, that you need to accept
Remember that, if you take a taxi with a friend, and he/she pays now, you need to either pay half or just pay the next time. It also goes for food treats, when someone treats you to lunch or dinner always remember to pay your half or just pay the next time. Also, don't buy the most expensive dish on the menu
Treat everyone with respect! Be nice and kind to waiter, cleaners, helpers, drivers, or anyone offering you a service and treat them with the same respect you would give a manager or a CEO
If you borrow money from someone, return it, even before they ask for it
Never interrupt people who are talking. Wait until they finish, then say what you want. In case you tend to forget, you can write some pointers to help you remember things
Always open the door for the person coming behind you. It doesn't matter if it is a man, woman, senior or junior
