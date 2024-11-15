7 Unknown Facts About Nathuram Godse

By: Manasi Kamble | November 15, 2024
Godse initially supported Gandhi's non-violent resistance movement but later became disillusioned with Gandhi's tolerance for Muslims and perceived appeasement policies.
Godse formed his own organization, Hindu Rashtra Dal, after disagreeing with Hindu Mahasabha's moderate stance.
Godse made multiple attempts to assassinate Gandhi before succeeding on January 30, 1948. He had earlier attempted to bomb Gandhi's train in 1947.
Before his execution, Godse stated, "I thought to myself and foresaw that I will kill Gandhiji and then alone will this problem [of partition] be solved."
Godse was deeply influenced by Hindu nationalist ideology and was a member of the Hindu nationalist group Hindu Mahasabha. He was also inspired by the writings of Veer Savarkar.
Godse did not act alone. His co-conspirators included Narayan Apte, Madanlal Pahwa, and Digambar Badge.
Godse was a skilled writer and journalist, editing the Hindu Rashtra Dal's magazine.
Godse's ashes remain stored in Pune instead of being immersed in water as per Hindu customs.
