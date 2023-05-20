7 Types of Travellers, know which one are you?

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 20, 2023
1. Budget Traveller: Travellers who does not care about where they go as long as it is within their budget
2. Planner: A traveller who is detail-oriented and wants everything to be planned strictly
3. Meditator: A traveller who wants to be alone, regardless of where they are
4. Pleasure-seeker: A traveller who wants to be with a group at parties and social gatherings that is full of excitement and pleasure
5. Adventure-lover: A traveller who engages in adventures specifically extreme sports and challenging expeditions
6. Escapist: A traveller who appreciates quiet environment, whether alone or not
7. Historical-culture buff: A traveller whose primary aim is to rediscover archeological sites and experience cultural festivities
