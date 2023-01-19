7 trendy neckpieces for your wedding festivities

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 19, 2023
These statement, classic sets have been imagined for versatile brides-to-be who are looking for coordinated jewellery pieces that can not only be worn across their range of bridal functions like the Wedding or Sangeet, but even years later as standalone piece
Harit Zaveri Jewellers
Highlight your bridal ensemble with this charismatic set
These statement neckpieces looks elegant and can be paired with any ethnic wear with a broad neck
These neckpieces adopt conventional styles and designs with a twist and a more modern and chic appeal
Want to look like a queen in your wedding festivity? Then try such neckpiece with matching earrings, bangles and rings that will complete your entire look; all you need is to dress, apply a bit of makeup and step out
If you want to add a regal touch then, wear heritage necklace like this, matching bangles and ring
Classic contemporary jewellery piece like this could be paired with any Indo-western outfit as well
