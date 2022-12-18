7 trending spectacles frames for women to look bold and beautiful

By: Chhaya Gupta | December 18, 2022
If you wear spectacles, they are the first thing people will observe when you meet them the first time. They become your signature feature which can make you stand out effortlessly making you look stylish and classy if you choose the right one according to your face, personality and needs. So, here is the style-list, check them out
Cat-eye spectacle are light-weight and its pointed corners will add a classy finish to your features. They are meant to make you look sharper and elite
Round spectacles in gunmetal are often lightweight frames offering a comfortable and durable fit. The gunmetal finish is chic and sophisticated, making it a great choice for workwear as well
Square-rimmed spectacles could be your sure-shot selection when you want to give yourself a refreshing new look
Pilot-rimmed spectacle frames are always in trend and the comfort and convenience of the large lenses are especially for them who prefer a larger and more stable field of vision
Transparent spectacle frames are trendy and comfortable. They retain a playful yet creative aura which is great for those who like unconventional designs
Vintage-style aviators are currently in trend and favourite among celebrities as well. You can go oversized, for a statement, retro look
Thick rimmed glasses used to be identified with bookish nerds but these days they’re one of the most popular frames amongst celebrities too. They will look great when you need a little confidence boost on your important work days and presentations
Thanks For Reading!