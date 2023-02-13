7 Top places in the world to spot UFOs

By: FPJ Web Desk | February 13, 2023
Extraterrestrial Cultural Day is celebrated on February 14. Let's look at 7 places in the world that are famous for UFO spotting
Roswell, New Mexico in USA is the famous site of the alleged 1947 crash of an alien spaceship. It is considered to be the 'UFO capital of the world'
Wiltshire, England has seen mysterious patterns in the fields. The town is just one mile away from Stonehenge. Many sightings have occurred here including a large disc-shaped object hovering above the site
Chile is often mentioned as the country with the highest recorded number of UFO sightings
Mystery shrouds the Nazca Lines in Peru. The vast etchings of a spider, a humming bird and a monkey, among others are what makes them really mysterious
Sedona, Arizona, USA is another such site which is filled with mystery. There have been staggering amount of sightings reported of; Orbs, portals, aliens, and even Bigfoots all within the high desert
Hoia Baciu in Romania is the world's most haunted forest. But in the late 1960s when a biologist took photos of some unexplained lights over the forest
Emilcin, Poland is a village situated 25 miles outside Lublin. There has been an unusual occurrence in May of 1978, where a man claimed to be abducted by 2 aliens
