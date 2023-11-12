7 Tips To Keep You Healthy This Festive Season

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 12, 2023

Ensure you get enough sleep. Lack of sleep can affect your immune system and increase stress levels. So, in case you are unable to sleep during the night because of the diwali parties, make sure to compensate it by sleeping for some hours in the day

Its impossible to say no to sweets or any other food served during the festivities. You can be mindful of portion sizes. Use smaller plates to avoid overeating and also opt for a balanced diet when at home

Festivities can be very time consuming, but amidst all the decking up and puja it is important to stay hydrated. Drink plenty of water, herbal teas, or infused water with slices of fruits and herbs to maintian a healthy body

Incorporate physical activity into your routine, even if it's just a short walk after a meal. Engage in festive activities that involve movement, such as dancing or playing outdoor games with friends and family

Limit alcohol consumption! If you choose to consume alcohol, do so in moderation. Excessive alcohol intake can contribute to dehydration and extra calorie intake. Alternate alcoholic beverages with water to stay hydrated

rom what to wear to what to eat, plan your day in advance to reduce last-minute stress. Make lists and prioritize tasks to stay organized

Last but not the least, spend quality time with loved ones. Social connections can have positive effects on mental and emotional well-being. In case you are unable to visit your family, make sure to meet your friends or other social communities to enjoy the festival

