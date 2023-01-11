Winter care: Keep your heart healthy this season with these 7 easy tips

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 11, 2023

Stick to a heart-healthy diet which includes fruits vegetables and warm bowl of soup

Excecise regularly to stay fit during winter

Make sure to take your vitamin tablets regularly

Protect yourself from flu to avoid getting respiratory infections which can increase the risk of heart attack

Wear warm, layers of clothes like jackets, hats, gloves and socks while going out.

Avoid excess alcohol, as it can make you feel warmer than you really are which can be dangerous when you're outside in the cold

Keep your house warm on cold days