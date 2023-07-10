7 Times Deepika Padukone's Vacation Pics Gave Us Major Travel Goals

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 10, 2023
Deepika Padukone treats her fans with some amozing pictures from her vacations. This is the latest picture from her vaction celebrating Ranveer Singh's birthday at an undisclosed location near the ocean
Early this year Deepika posted some really beautiful pictures from her Bhutan trip
Another gorgeous picture from Bhutan
Padukone posing in front of a local food jointy from her previous vacation
Padukone loves adventure! Here is a picture of her riding a bicycle somewhere in Europe
Another adorable click of Deepika Padukone with husband Ranveer Singh from their vacation in the hills
Padukone chiiling in a yacht from a beach vacation
Thanks For Reading!