7 Times Deepika Padukone's Vacation Pics Gave Us Major Travel Goals

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 10, 2023

Deepika Padukone treats her fans with some amozing pictures from her vacations. This is the latest picture from her vaction celebrating Ranveer Singh's birthday at an undisclosed location near the ocean

Early this year Deepika posted some really beautiful pictures from her Bhutan trip

Another gorgeous picture from Bhutan

Padukone posing in front of a local food jointy from her previous vacation

Padukone loves adventure! Here is a picture of her riding a bicycle somewhere in Europe

Another adorable click of Deepika Padukone with husband Ranveer Singh from their vacation in the hills

Padukone chiiling in a yacht from a beach vacation

