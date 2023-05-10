7 times Adipurush actress Kriti Sanon slayed like a queen in ethnic outfits

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 10, 2023
Kriti Sanon wore a double-drape saree by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla featuring a mix off-white khadi saree with zardozi border and a vintage Kerala cotton saree with 24-carat gold Khadi block print at the trailer launch of the film Adipurush held in Mumbai
Kriti looked damn pretty in pastel-coloured Anarkali with a cropped jacket with embroidery for the Adipurush trailer screening in Hyderabad
Adipurush actress brings princess vibes and looks radiant in her stylish lavender lehenga outfit
The Bollywood diva draped a black sheathed net saree from Dilnaz Karbhary which featured sparkling sequins and embellishments. She took a halter neck blouse showing a shimmery golden detail and she looked glamorous
Mimi actress rocked a beautiful peach lehenga with absolute grace. Her elaborate traditional pick featured embroidery work in the shades of yellow, red and green shades. She matched it with a similar blouse showcasing a plunging neckline. A dupatta with broad borders sealed her look
Kriti Sanon's closet is replete with show-stealing outfits. She wore a stunning lehenga with silver beadwork. With that, she wore a black strappy blouse with a deep neckline. Completing her look was a chiffon dupatta on the side
The Bollywood actress flaunted a beautiful red bralette-style blouse with sharara pants. Her Indo-western look was a fusion number has complex threadwork and embellishments. The matching long cape on top went well with the overall look. Every outfit was matched perfectly with complementary accessories, makeup and hairdo
