7 things to do in Delhi to get the most of your Republic Day trip

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 23, 2023
Explore the beautiful Red Fort, which is famous for being the residence of the Mughal Emperors
Delhi is known for its street food. Make sure to try them, as they are delicious and one of a kind. Veg or Non Veg you have alot of options to choose from
Humayun's Tomb combines Persian elegance with fine Indian craftsmanship. For the best photos, stroll here at dusk, or simply admire the architecture at any time of day
Sarojini Market is a shoppers paradise. Test your bargaining skills here, by shopping from a wide range of products
Hauz Khas is a place where History meets BoHo. Make sure to visit the old remnants of Islamic architecture and countless cafes, bars and pubs along with art galleries, and boutiques
Delhi Haat is a one stop place for beautiful one of a kind artisan pieces.
Visit Chandani Chowk, in Old Delhi known for its narrow lanes and tasty street food
