7 Things At Your Home That Could Be Blocking Your Money

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 30, 2023
Dirty garbage bin: According to Vastu shastra dustbin reflect a highly negative effect in the house such as spoiling the health of the family as well as blocking the money flow
Messy clothes cabinet: Messy clothes cabinet attracts negative energy and also creates block in the flow of money
Unpaid bills piling up: It’s pretty obvious when you don’t pay one bill you pat two bills together which does affect the family budget
Uncleaned windows: Cleaning attracts positivity and good vibes dirty windows block the way of positivity and money
Withered plants: Plants bring energy in the house and it also has connection to health and money flow
Leaky water tap: It is considered negative in the house when there’s leaky water tap. It is said that leaky water tap impacts money flow negatively
Cluttered space: Just like messy clothes, clutters space is a home for negative thoughts and vibes, keep the spaces clean and clutter free
