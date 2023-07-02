7 Success Mantras By Swami Vivekananda

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 02, 2023
“Arise, awake, and don’t stop till you reach your goal.”
“All power is within you; you can do anything and everything. Believe in that, do not believe that you are weak; do not believe that you are half-crazy lunatics, as most of us do nowadays. You can do anything and everything, without even the guidance of anyone. Stand up and express the divinity within you.”
“The greatest religion is to be true to your own nature. Have faith in yourselves.”
“Do one thing at a time, and while doing it put your whole soul into it, to the exclusion of all else.”
If you can think about it, you can certainly do it. Have the courage to bring your dreams to fruition. Go after what you desire because that is the only way to make it your reality.
