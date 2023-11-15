7 Stunning Bridal Hairstyles To Try Out On Your Big Day

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 15, 2023
The wedding season is all set to begin in India. If you are getting married soon, or maybe later next year, here are some bridal hairstyle you should book mark on your big day
Open hair with twisted half-updo hair is something that is in trend nowadays. You need to twist the hair starnds in the front and clip them at the back creating a crown effect. Finish the look with flowers
Pic courtesy: Instagram/ weddinganswers
Hairbun with a twist is something you would love to try out instead of the classic bun. Make sure to ask your hairstylist to put up flowers on your bun in a semicircle
Half-updo hair using braids is something that you can try on your big day. You can also try out making a butterfly while clipping the hair and add small clips as per your theme
Braids with a touch of an experiment is another hairstyle that ypu need to try out in one of your wedding functions
Open hair with curls can be given a twist with a small bun, that has some flowers attached to it
Classic bun never goes of of style! You can have a front parting or side parting as per your convienence
Braid with a twist, where you can have a a thick braid and a tie the band at the end to give the illusion of an open hair
Thanks For Reading!