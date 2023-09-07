7 Signs You Are Doing Well In Life

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 07, 2023
The three basic necessities are food, clothing & shelter and if you have roof over your head which many people may be deprived of; certainly, you are doing well in life
You had your breakfast, lunch and dinner; have meals on your plate and can satisfy your hunger; you are definitely, ahead of all those who crave to have a single meal
Do you know people in certain places across the globe face acute water shortage? They have to walk miles to fetch a bucket of water. You can drink clean water and have enough to utilise for your daily chores; you are privileged
You have clean clothes unlike beggars and poor people. Yes, consider yourself lucky
If you have even a single person who genuinely cares for you or family or a bunch of people; you are blessed unlike orphans
You are a person with a good heart who wishes good for others and if you are a kind person; then, remember that you are doing great in life
You have this wonderful thing called life. You are breathing unlike someone who died due to a life-threatening disease like cancer or in an accident, natural calamity or terror attack
