7 Self-Defence Moves Every Girl Should Know

By: Rahul M | August 17, 2024
Self-preservation is a technique that can be useful to anyone at any time in danger
All images form Canva
Girls need to know and learn about self defense so that they can not only protect themselves against any danger but also help someone in need. Here are 5 moves they need to know
Palm strike. This can cause significant pain and disorient the attacker, giving you a chance to escape.
The elbow strike. The elbow is one of the hardest parts of your body, making this strike very effective at close range.
Knee strike. A well-placed knee strike can incapacitate the attacker temporarily.
Groin kick. This area is highly sensitive, especially for male attackers, and can cause intense pain, allowing you time to flee.
Hammer fist. This strike delivers a lot of power and can cause serious damage if executed correctly.