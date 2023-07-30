7 Richest Bollywood Couples; See Where Your Favourite Pair Ranks

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 30, 2023

As per various sources, here is the list of top 7 richest Bollywood couples (both actors or related to film industry; actor and cricketer/ enterpreneur/ other profession pairs are not included here) according to their net worth. Aditya Chopra and Rani Mukerjee (US$900 million) 

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan (US$405-410 million)

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna (US$280 million)

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai (US$130 million)

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor (US$100 million)

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone (US$60 million)

Ajay Devgn and Kajol (US$46 million)

