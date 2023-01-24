7 Relationship advice you should know in your 20s

By: Chhaya Gupta | January 24, 2023
Don't waste your time in insecure relationship, either trust each other or leave
If someone ghosts you, respect the dead and move on
Love yourself first and then only you can love someone else completely. Self-love is most important than the desire to be loved by others
Taking care of yourself should be your topmost priority and if that means taking someone else down, then be it
Focus on becoming the right person instead of just waiting or finding for the right person
If someone likes you, you will know else you will always be confused
Choose people into your life wisely and cut quickly when you feel the need to be. Energy is contagious and that will affect you- either it will make you happy or drained out
Thanks For Reading!