7 Relationship advice you should know in your 20s

By: Chhaya Gupta | January 24, 2023

Don't waste your time in insecure relationship, either trust each other or leave

If someone ghosts you, respect the dead and move on

Love yourself first and then only you can love someone else completely. Self-love is most important than the desire to be loved by others

Taking care of yourself should be your topmost priority and if that means taking someone else down, then be it

Focus on becoming the right person instead of just waiting or finding for the right person

If someone likes you, you will know else you will always be confused

Choose people into your life wisely and cut quickly when you feel the need to be. Energy is contagious and that will affect you- either it will make you happy or drained out

Thanks For Reading!

