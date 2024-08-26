7 Powerful Mantras To Chant On Krishna Janmashtami, Know Number Of Times You Should Chant

By: Amisha Shirgave | August 26, 2024
Chanting lord Krishna's name on Janmashtami is a form of devotion and if you practice spirituality, you will experiecne a powerful energy today
All images from Canva
If you are a beginner and wish to chant mantras today, it can help you connect with yourself and you might feel spiritualluy enlightened. Here are the mantras you can chant
“Hare Krishna, Hare Krishna, Krishna Krishna, Hare Hare, Hare Rama, Hare Rama, Rama Rama, Hare Hare.” This is the most widely known mantra for invoking the blessings of Lord Krishna
“Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya.” This mantra is a powerful invocation of Lord Krishna in his Vishnu form
“Om Shri Krishnaya Namaha.” This mantra expresses deep respect and invites lord Krishna's presence in your life. You should chant all the mantras for 108 times. You can use a 'Japmaala' to chant these mantras
“Govindam Gokulanandam Govindam Gopijanapriyam, Govindam Gopikavallabham Govindam Nandanishkutam.” This mantra praises Krishna as the beloved of the Gopis
"Radhe Krishna Radhe Krishna Krishna Krishna Radhe Radhe, Radhe Shyam Radhe Shyam Shyam Shyam Radhe Radhe.” This chant invokes the divine love of Radha and Krishna, symbolizing pure and unconditional love.