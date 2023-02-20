7 Places where you can get mouth-watering 'Momos' in DELHI

By: FPJ Web Desk | February 20, 2023
Dilli Haat, Kidwai Nagar: Momo joints at Dilli Haat such as Nagaland Old, Sikkim Tourism Tashi Delek Food Stall are famous for their mouth-watering momos. Cost: ₹ 200 to 800 for two
Yeti, Connaught Place: is known for Delhi's best and yummiest momos and their special variety includes jhol momos. Cost: ₹ 1900 for two
Hunger Strike, Amar Colony Market: is best known for its pocket friendly yet delicious tandoori momos. Cost: ₹ 400 for two
Giri Momos and Chinese Fast Food, Pitampura: specialises in a variety of delicious and affordable momos; especially known for their cocktail momos and Afghani Momos. Cost: ₹ 300 for two
Variation Momos King, Sector 6, Rohini: serves achari momos, tandoori momos, butter masala momos, honey bunny super spicy momos, and many more. Cost:₹ 300 for two
Chalte Firte Momos, Kamla Nagar: is known for serving good momos and continental dishes. Gravy momos in the variants of tandoori, afghani, fried or steamed momos are their speciality. Cost: ₹ 300 for two
QD's Restaraunt, Lajpat Nagar 2: is casually popular for its tandoori momos. Cost: ₹1100 for two
Thanks For Reading!