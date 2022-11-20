7 off-beat pilgrimages in India that have most toughest tracks

By: Vishakha Ratnaparakhi | November 20, 2022
Shrikhand Mahadev is siatuated in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh. This 75-foot Shivalingam, one of the five Kailash Shivalingams is located at a height of 5,227 metres
Phugtal or Phuktal is a Buddhist monastery in the Zanskar Region of Ladakh, built around a natural cave at a height of 3,850 meters
Kailash Mansarovar is a well-known sacred site of India that is located in Tibet and is situated at a height of 21,778 feet
unsplash
The highest Gurudwara of the Sikh clan is Hemkund Sahib, and it is situated in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district. This gurdwara is situated at a height of 4,632 metres. The pilgrimage site is surrounded by lush vegetation against the magnificent Himalayan landscape
To reach Kedarnath devotees must journey 14 km from Gaurikund to temple of Kedarnath. It is one of the twelve Jyotirlinga and Panch Kedar temples
Unsplash
Amarnath is situated at 3888 m above sea level. Every year, devotees visit the miraculous Shiva Linga, which is naturally produced out of single snow. This is one of the 18 Maha Shakti Peethas
Badrinath Temple is located in front of the massive Neelkanth Peak, at a height of about 10,200 feet. The temple has a history that dates back to 1,500 B.C since the Vedic Age in India