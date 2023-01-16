7 of the world's spiciest dishes that can make your tongue numb

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 16, 2023
Sichuan Hot-Pot from China is one of the the spiciest dish in the world. The stew is cooked in a broth filled with peppers and pepper oil. If you’re brave enough to try this dish, then good luck to you!
Phaal Curry from India contains 10 different types of peppers, including the infamous bhut jolokia pepper. Those who attempt to eat the fiery Phaal Curry are often required to sign a form before eating
Goanese Vindaloo Curry from India was originally a Goan-Portugese dish that was made with red wine, peppers, and garlic but after gaining popularity in India, it has been improvised with coconut, vinegar, and hot chili peppers
Tom Yum from Thailand is spicy soup which packs a punch when it comes to raw heat, provided by the Thai Bird’s Eye Chilli, which has a Scoville ranking equivalent to a habanero or scotch bonnet pepper
Doro Wat from Ethiopia is an extremely spicy soup or stew that is made with a variety of spices and hot peppers such as dried red chiles, paprika, cayenne pepper, fenugreek, and other spices to bring on all the heat and flavor
Papa a la Huancaina from Peru which is served with boiled eggs and the thick Huancaina sauce which is laden with Amarillo chilli peppers is one of the spiciest dishes of the world
If you love chicken wings spicy, then this spicy food dish is just right for you. Buffalo Chicken Wings from USA are made using a sauce that includes cayenne pepper, butter, vinegar, garlic powder and Worcestershire sauce