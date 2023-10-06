7 Nutritious Indian Snacks For Weight Loss

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 06, 2023
When trying to lose weight, it's essential to choose snacks that are low in calories and high in nutrients. Indian cuisine offers a variety of options that can be both delicious and supportive of your weight loss goals. Here are some healthy Indian snacks for weight loss
Sprouts: Sprouted beans or lentils are rich in nutrients, fiber, and protein. You can add some chopped vegetables, lemon juice, and spices to make a tasty salad
Roasted Chickpeas: Roasted chickpeas are crunchy and protein-packed. You can season them with spices like chaat masala for added flavor
Khakhra: Khakhra is a thin, crispy flatbread made from whole wheat flour. It's low in calories and can be eaten with a side of low-fat yogurt or a chutney
Cucumber and Carrot Sticks: Cut cucumber and carrot sticks and enjoy them with a side of hummus or a yogurt-based dip
Moong Dal Chilla: Moong dal chilla is a savory pancake made from ground moong dal (green gram). It's high in protein and can be filled with veggies for added nutrition
Baked Sweet Potato Fries: Slice sweet potatoes into thin strips, season them with spices, and bake until they are crispy. They are a healthier alternative to regular potato fries
Steamed or Grilled Corn: Corn on the cob can be a healthy and satisfying snack when steamed or grilled with some spices and a squeeze of lime
