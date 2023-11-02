7 New Anime Series & Films To Watch In India This Week

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 02, 2023
Puella Magi Madoka Magica anime series: Madoka Kaname, an eighth grader had a magical encounter one day that can change her destiny. This is the beginning of the new story of the magical witch girls
Sword Art Online anime is based on players controlling their avatars with their bodies using a piece of technology called: Nerve Gear. One day, players discover they cannot log out, as the game creator is holding them captive unless they reach the 100th floor of the game's tower and defeat the final boss. However, if they die in the game, they die in real life. Their struggle for survival starts now
Gurren Lagann: This is the story of a man who has yet to realize what destiny holds in store for him. It is the story about young men named Simon who is shy and naïve, and the other named Kamina who believes in the existence of a surface world above their heads
Servant×Service: In a certain ward of a certain city in Hokkaido, Yamagami Lucy has been hired employs many unique characters on its staff. Yamagami and her colleagues are full of energy and secrets as they are hard at work in this workplace comedy
PERSONA4 the GOLDEN ANIMATION: Yu Narukam has come to this town, where his uncle lives and he will be transferring into the local high school, Yasogami High. And so begins his school life and series of murders taking place in town. What lies in store for Yu?
Granblue Fantasy: The Animation: A boy named Gran and a speaking winged lizard named Vyrn lived in Zinkenstill, an island which yields mysteries. One day, they come across a girl named Lyria. Lyria had escaped from the Erste Empire, a military government that is trying to rule over this world using powerful military prowess. Watch to know more about Gran and Lyria's story
KILL la KILL: After 6 years since their collaboration on the ground breaking anime series, ‘Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann,’ Hiroyuki Imaishi and Kazuki Nakashima are back to shock the world. You can watch these anime series on Crunchyroll
