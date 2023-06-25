7 Natural Home Remedies To Boost Immunity This Monsoon

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 25, 2023
Citrus fruits like oranges, lemons, grapefruits, and limes are excellent sources of vitamin C, which helps strengthen the immune system. Squeeze fresh citrus juices or consume the fruits directly to increase your vitamin C intake
Turmeric contains a compound called curcumin, which has powerful antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. Add turmeric to your meals or drink turmeric milk (golden milk) to support your immune system
Ginger has antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties that can help fight infections. Prepare ginger tea by steeping freshly grated ginger in hot water. You can also include ginger in your cooking or consume it raw
Garlic has been used for centuries for its immune-boosting properties. It contains a compound called allicin, which has antibacterial and antiviral effects. Add crushed garlic to your meals or make garlic-infused honey for added benefits
Honey is known for its antimicrobial properties and can help soothe a sore throat. Mix honey with warm water or herbal teas for a comforting and immune-boosting beverage. However, remember not to give honey to infants under one year old
Probiotics help maintain a healthy gut, which is closely linked to a strong immune system. Consume foods rich in probiotics like yogurt, kefir, sauerkraut, or take probiotic supplements to support your gut health
Herbal teas made from immune-boosting herbs like tulsi (holy basil), echinacea, elderberry, and green tea can provide antioxidants and other beneficial compounds. Drink these teas regularly to strengthen your immune system
