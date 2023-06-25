7 Must-Visit Places In Austria's Capital Vienna; World's 'Most Liveable City' For 2023

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 25, 2023
Austria's capital Vienna is known for its reliable infrastructure, standout culture, entertainment, impeccable education & health services and therefore, was named as the 'World's Most Livable City' for 2023
Schönbrunn Palace: This magnificent 18th-century palace is one of Vienna's top attractions for its architecture, history, and Baroque gardens
St. Stephen's Cathedral: also called 'Stephansdom', the cathedral was built as a 12th-century Romanesque church, and it has been reconstructed several times. Visitors can tour the 14th-century catacombs in an underground labyrinth or climb one of the towers for a view of Vienna from the roof walk
Kohlmarkt: One of the oldest and most elegant streets in Vienna, Kohlmarkt is home to jewellers and international luxury fashion brands including Cartier, Chanel, Armani, Burberry, Gucci, and more. Browse the high-end shops and enjoy the grand historical architecture of the area
The Sigmund Freud Museum: This thoughtfully curated museum charts the life of the father of psychoanalysis. The museum is a moving window into Jewish life in Vienna in the twentieth century. The displays are accessible and immersive
The Belvedere Palace: was built during the eighteenth century and is the place for you if you are looking for history, art and culture all in one place. It is one of the most majestic architectural buildings to see in Vienna
The Hofburg Palace: Found right in the centre of Vienna, this former palace was once home to the Habsburgs- who ran a mighty empire over a century ago until 1918 and the palace complex houses paintings by the likes of Klimt and Dürer, the Spanish Riding School (home to the dancing Lipizzaner horses), a Butterfly House and the Austrian Film Museum
Demel: has been serving confectionery masterpieces since 1786. Plush ring cakes, cream slices, the richest hot chocolate and strudels galore – if you have got a sweet tooth, you will have to be dragged out of here
