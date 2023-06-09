7 Must-Visit Doll Museums Around The Globe

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 09, 2023
Musée de la Poupée - Paris, France houses an extensive collection of over 500 French dolls dating from the 19th century to the present day that one should definitely visit
Victoria and Albert Museum of Childhood in London is dedicated to childhood artifacts. The collection including antique dolls, fashion dolls, and dolls from different parts of the world
London
The Doll Museum in New Delhi showcases a diverse collection of dolls from various Indian states and countries around the world. The dolls represent regional costumes, traditional attire, and cultural heritage
Dolls Museum in Jaipur exhibits a vast collection of traditional Rajasthani dolls, including puppets, costumes, and miniature art forms that you must see once in a lifetime
Dolls and Teddy Bear Museum, located at South Korea's Jeju Island features a wide range of exhibits, including antique dolls, celebrity dolls, and teddy bears from different periods and countries
Ueno Royal Museum at Tokyo periodically hosts doll exhibitions, showcasing traditional Japanese dolls such as hina dolls and kokeshi dolls
The Great American Dollhouse Museum , Kentucky, USA features an extensive collection of dollhouses, miniatures, and dolls, offering a glimpse into American history and domestic life
