7 Must-Try Restaurants For Authentic Bengali Cuisine During Durga Puja

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 15, 2023

Oh! Calcutta has multiple outlets across Mumbai that makes the perfect place to gorge on some delicious bengali food

Bijoli Grill in Powai is another hiden gem and perfect while pandal hopping as its near the Powai Durga Puja pandal. Make sure to try their famous for coconut prawns

The Calcutta Club in Oshiwara is TV's Anupama aka Rupali Ganguli's favourite bengali joint. Try out their mutton kosha for a delicious Durga Puja celebrations

Hangla's in Oshiwara are a perfect spot to pick up your favourite Rolls, while pandal hopping this Durga Puja

Peetuk in Mahakali, Andheri is another hidden gem that offers a wide range of bengali food starting from fish to vegetarian options. Make sure to enjoy your meal here

Kolkata Konnection in Oshiwara serves one of the best Mughlai paratha in town that you simply cannot miss this puja

Looking for a perfect Benagli thali? Bong Adda, located in CBD Belapur and Thane is the perfect place for you and your family. This restaurant serves the the perfect bengali thali that is loved by all

