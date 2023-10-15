7 Must-Try Restaurants For Authentic Bengali Cuisine During Durga Puja

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 15, 2023
Oh! Calcutta has multiple outlets across Mumbai that makes the perfect place to gorge on some delicious bengali food
Bijoli Grill in Powai is another hiden gem and perfect while pandal hopping as its near the Powai Durga Puja pandal. Make sure to try their famous for coconut prawns
The Calcutta Club in Oshiwara is TV's Anupama aka Rupali Ganguli's favourite bengali joint. Try out their mutton kosha for a delicious Durga Puja celebrations
Hangla's in Oshiwara are a perfect spot to pick up your favourite Rolls, while pandal hopping this Durga Puja
Peetuk in Mahakali, Andheri is another hidden gem that offers a wide range of bengali food starting from fish to vegetarian options. Make sure to enjoy your meal here
Kolkata Konnection in Oshiwara serves one of the best Mughlai paratha in town that you simply cannot miss this puja
Looking for a perfect Benagli thali? Bong Adda, located in CBD Belapur and Thane is the perfect place for you and your family. This restaurant serves the the perfect bengali thali that is loved by all
