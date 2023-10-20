7 Must-Have Beauty Products This Festive Season

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 20, 2023
Lip & Cheeck Tint by Love Earth is a must have this festive season. This product is a savour in all the occasion, as they are a multi use product. These tints are made with natural ingredients that will be giving you that fierce nutritive benefits to those innermost layers of that glorious skin
No festive look is complete without a lip colour! Defi's liquid lipstick is just amazing. The creamy liquid lipstick comes in various shades that will definetely elevate your look
PHAT Face palette by Defi is another product that you simply cannot afford to miss this festive season
Dream Gleam Highlighter by Flossy Cosmetics is a silky formula that melts into the skin giving it a luminous glow, perfect for the festive season
Get Glazed by Flossy Cosmetics Gloss is a lightweight lip gloss that will make your lips akes the lips look fuller by giving it a subtle plum along with the glossy effect
Beetroot Lip Balm by Rivona is another must have product that will give your lips a tint and a moisturised finish
The Freedom of Expression by Love Indus is a Dual purpose Line Limiter that helps blur those creases - instantly giving the lips and face a softer, smoother appearance
Thanks For Reading!