7 Most expensive assets owned by Gautam Adani

By: FPJ Web Desk | February 04, 2023
Industrialist Gautam Adani who is currently in news due to the Hindenburg Research report, has slipped out of the World' Real-time Billionaires list of Forbes on Friday and was placed in 22nd position. Let's take a look at expensive assets owned by Adani
Gautam Adani owns a luxurious mansion in Delhi's Lutyens. In 2020, Adani purchased the Rs 400 crore mansion spread across 3.4 acres of land. The property is known to be one of the most expensive bids by the group
Gautam Adani's ventures and industry, it is the list of his luxury private jets. Adani owns a Bombardier, a Beechcraft and a Hawker
The Embraer Legacy 650 is one among Adani’s jets which can accommodate up to 14 passengers, delivering one of the most peaceful aircraft experiences in its class
Apart from three luxurious jet planes, Adani also owns three helicopters. In 2011, Adani bought the AgustaWestland AW139, a twin-engine, 15-seater which is priced at Rs 12 crore
Billionaires and supercars always have a connection and Adani owns a number of fast cars. Adani owns the Red 2008 Ferrari California worth Rs 3.5 crore
the billionaire also owns the Rolls-Royce Ghost which is believed to cost around Rs 6.21 crores, making it one of the most expensive cars owned by him
Adani's car collection includes the most exotic machines that money can buy. Among them, one can’t ignore his lavish BMW 7 Series
Thanks For Reading!