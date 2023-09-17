7 Morning Breathing Exercises To Keep Stress Away And Improve Focus

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 17, 2023
Morning is a best time to set your mood for the rest of the day. Whether you are working or at home, you need to work on your inner calm and what better way than deep breathing. These breathing exercises can help you ward off stress and cultivate calm
4-7-8 technique: Inhale for a count of four, hold for a count of seven, and exhale for a count of eight. This technique of deep breathing promotes relaxation and focus. This encourages calming rhythm in your mind
Deep belly breathing: Inhale deeply through your nose. Let your belly expand. Exhale slowly through your mouth. With each breath, your body relaxes and stress melts away
Alternate nostril breathing: Use your thumb and ring finger and close one nostril. Inhale through the other and keep switching nostrils and exhale. This practice reduces stress and balances your energies
Box breathing: It follows all four rule — inhale for a count of four, hold for four, exhale for four, and pause for four. In your mind, visualise tracing the four sides of a box with your breath. This will promote a structured and calming routine
Breath meditation: Close your eyes and focus on your breath. Observe each rhythm, temperature, and sensation. Now, gradually let go of any stress or distraction. This is a proven technique to reduce stress and improve focus
Relaxation breathing: Tense your muscles in a group and then release each muscle group as you breath deeply. Follow this process everyday in the morning to foster physical and mental relaxation
Morning Ujjayi breathing: Ujjayi means to concur and what better way to concur your stress than meditation. Breath in and out through your nose while slightly constructing the back of your throat. You will experience a soothing and water-waves like sound which helps relax tension
