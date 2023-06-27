7 Monsoon Treks In India Perfect For Adventure Junkies

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 27, 2023
Valley of Flowers Trek, Uttarakhand is located in the Garhwal Himalayas. This trek takes you through a vibrant valley filled with alpine flowers. It is particularly beautiful during the monsoon when the valley is in full bloom
Dudhsagar Falls Trek, Goa is at its majestic best during the monsoon season. Trekking through the lush Western Ghats to reach the falls offers a thrilling experience
Chembra Peak Trek, Wayanad, Kerala is a popular monsoon trek. The trail passes through tea plantations, dense forests, and grasslands, offering breathtaking views of the surrounding landscape
Torna Fort Trek, Pune, Maharashtra is a historic trekking destination. The monsoon brings out the beauty of the Sahyadri range, and the trek to Torna Fort offers mesmerising views of the surrounding valleys
Kudremukh Trek, Karnataka known for its scenic beauty, is a trekker's paradise. The monsoon transforms the region into a lush green paradise, making the trek even more enchanting
Trek to the Living Root Bridges, Meghalaya are a unique natural wonder. Trekking through the rain-soaked forests to witness these living bridges is an unforgettable experience
Har Ki Dun Trek, Uttarakhand is a picturesque valley in the Garhwal Himalayas. The monsoon season adds charm to the trek, with lush meadows, gushing rivers, and snow-capped peaks enhancing the beauty of the region
