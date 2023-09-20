7 Majestic Places In India That Make You Feel Like You're Abroad

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 20, 2023
Wei Sawdong Waterfall in Meghalaya is a gorgeous natural waterfall that you simply cannot miss. Travelling to the place might be a challenge, as you need to trek a bit to reach nature's delight
Yana cave temple located in the Sahyadri has picturesque unique rock clusters that looks just stunning, as if you are visting a foreign country
Gandikota in Andhra Pradesh also known as the Grand Canyon of India is the perfect place for all the travellers. Cannot visit the Grand Canyon in USA ? Why even bother, when you have something closer to your home
Shashi lake at Ladakh's Kargil is another stunning natural beauty that you need to visit for sure
Kodi Bengare beach in Karnataka will remind of you of Maldives for sure. The beach surrounded by water on three sides is a perfect spot for beach lovers. With the Suvarna River draining into the Arabian Sea, it forms a delta and hence it gets its name as Delta Beach and is also known as a 'sangama' point
Instagram/ Rohan sanjeev
Chikkamagaluru Hill Station in Karnataka are known for the stunning purple Neelakurinji flowers during the bloom season
Hogenakkal Falls Waterfalls situated at the border of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka is a natural marvel. You can experience the thrill of travelling in a traditional boat
