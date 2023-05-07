7 Luxury Cruises around the world for an unforgettable journey

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 07, 2023
Cruises are huge ships that are a small town in its own. Gaming, Entertainment, food and relaxing ammenities, you get it all. Here are 7 luxury cruises from around the world that will give you memory of a lifetime
Royal Caribbean is known as the Ultimate Cruise. There are more than 150 of them that sail to all 7 continents. The prices start at $59,999
Princess Cruises visits 47 ports in beautiful places like New Zealand, Australia, Bali
Regent Seven Seas Cruises is another luxury cruise that takes you to places like Costa Rica, Mexico, Hawaii, Tahiti, Bora Bora, Fiji with fares that start at $73,499
Seabourn Sojourn visits 72 ports in 28 countries. Hawaii, Japan, French Polynesia, New Zealand, Australia, Japan are few places where the ship halts
Oceania Cruises sails through some of the most stunning places in the world like French Polynesia, Egypt, Iceland
Silversea is another luxury cruise that will give you an experience of a lifetime with fares that start at $66,000
Viking Ocean Cruises sails through some of the most exotic destinations in the world like the Hawaii, Mexico, Carribean, Portugal with fares that start at $59,995
