7 Legendary Cricketers and their Superstitions to shine on the field

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 10, 2023
Former Indian cricketer Rahul Dravid - before going to bat, used to wear the right thigh pad and followed by the rest of the batting kit
Sachin Tendulkar - would always wear the left pad first before going to bat, quite opposite to Dravid
Lasith Malinga - The Sri Lankan pacer kisses the ball at the start of his run-up. As per the legendary bowler, the act of giving a gentle puff over the ball was his belief of bringing in fortunes whenever he walked in to deliver for his team
Anil Kumble - The leg-spinner handed his sweater and cap to Sachin Tendulkar rather than the umpire while coming on to bowl during the 1999 Delhi Test against Pakistan. Kumble’s superstition continued until he claimed the last wicket of the opposition’s innings
Steve Waugh - The former Australian skipper always carried a red handkerchief in his pocket while being on the field. The handkerchief was given to Steve by his grandmother and the cricketer believed it to have brought luck
Sourav Ganguly - always use to carry the photo of his Guru in his pocket while batting which he regarded as a lucky charm throughout his illustrious career
Mahela Jayawardene - One of the best batsmen that Sri Lanka has ever produced, the former Sri Lankan cricketer superstition lies in his bat as he used to kiss it at regular intervals while batting
