7 KITCHEN TIPS From Africa That Are So Apt For Indian Households

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 04, 2023
Never store onions and potatoes together because both produce a gas that causes either of them to spoil quickly.
To avoid feeling peppering hotness on your hands after cutting pepper with bare hand; scrub your hand with salt and red oil/ crude palm oil then wash it.
If you happen to put excess salt in your food; while cooking just drop in a peeled potato. The potato will absorb the excess salt.
If your Soup or Stew goes sour while warming it, add a little piece of Charcoal and remove it after warming, the taste will come back.
When storing empty airtight containers, throw in a pinch of salt to keep them from getting stinky.
If your salt is becoming lumpy, put a few grains of rice with it, to absorb excess moisture.
To reuse cooking oil, cook a 1/4th piece of ginger in the oil. It will remove any remaining flavours and odours.
