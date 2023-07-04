7 KITCHEN TIPS From Africa That Are So Apt For Indian Households

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 04, 2023

Never store onions and potatoes together because both produce a gas that causes either of them to spoil quickly.

To avoid feeling peppering hotness on your hands after cutting pepper with bare hand; scrub your hand with salt and red oil/ crude palm oil then wash it.

If you happen to put excess salt in your food; while cooking just drop in a peeled potato. The potato will absorb the excess salt.

If your Soup or Stew goes sour while warming it, add a little piece of Charcoal and remove it after warming, the taste will come back.

When storing empty airtight containers, throw in a pinch of salt to keep them from getting stinky.

If your salt is becoming lumpy, put a few grains of rice with it, to absorb excess moisture.

To reuse cooking oil, cook a 1/4th piece of ginger in the oil. It will remove any remaining flavours and odours.

Thanks For Reading!

8 Tips To Stay Healthy During Monsoon Season
Find out More