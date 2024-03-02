7 Japanese Quotes From The Treasure-Box Of 'Matsuo Basho' To Grow Patience

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 02, 2024
''There is nothing you can see that is not a flower; there is nothing you can think that is not the moon.'' -Matsuo Basho
''Learn how to listen as things speak for themselves.'' -Matsuo Basho
''Sitting quietly, doing nothing, Spring comes, and the grass grows, by itself.'' -Matsuo Basho
''Learn the rules, and then forget them.'' -Matsuo Basho
''Learn about a pine tree from a pine tree, and about a bamboo plant from a bamboo plant.” -Matsuo Basho
''Before enlightenment, chopping wood and carrying water. After enlightenment, chopping wood and carrying water.'' -Matsuo Basho
''Come, see the true flowers of this pained world.'' -Matsuo Basho