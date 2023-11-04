7 Japanese Home Remedies To Cure Sore Throat This Winter

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 04, 2023
Sore throat and other throat infections are quite common during the changing season and winter. With the rise in pollution levels, it's natural to get infected and suffer due to a throat infection. Let's look at some of the Japanese home remedies that will help you heal better. Ginger tea, a popular tea in India, is also a popular option to treat sore throat in Japan
Gargling with warm salt water is a universal remedy for sore throats. Dissolve a teaspoon of salt in warm water and use it as a gargle several times a day. This will help reduce inflammation and provide relief
Umeboshi, or pickled plums, are believed to have health benefits in Japan. Some people eat umeboshi as a remedy for sore throats due to their acidity, which can help break up mucus and soothe the throat
Miso soup is another popular home remedy that is used while healing sore throat. The traditional Japanese dish made with fermented soybean paste helps soothe a sore throat, and have beneficial probiotics that support overall health
Yuzu honey is quite popular in Japan, it is made by infusing yuzu zest and juice into honey. The citrus fruit is known for its throat-soothing properties. Mix it with warm water or tea and drink to relieve a sore throat
You can also try consuming hot sake with Umeboshi, that is another popular way to ease a sore throat at home. However, consume this remedy in moderation, as alcohol can dehydrate you and potentially worsen your symptoms if overindulged
Last but not the least, make sure to in take perfrom steam inhalation 3 to 4 times a day. Inhaling steam from a bowl of hot water can help alleviate throat discomfort and nasal congestion
