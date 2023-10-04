7 Japanese Drinks For Weight Loss

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 04, 2023
Tea is the most popular drink in Japan and is really great for your health. Hojicha is a roasted green tea that is perfect for your weightloss journey. It has a mild toasty and nutty flavour and lower caffeine content compared to other green teas
Matcha tea is the most popular drink for weightloss. It is rich in antioxidants, particularly catechins like EGCG, which are known to boost metabolism and support fat oxidation. You can have it as atea or even add it to smoothies for weightloss
Do you love a citrus twist to your drink? Yuzu tea made with a citrus fruit called Yuzu is a perfect choice for your weightloss journey. The unique tea is made by mixing yuzu juice with hot water and honey
Oolong tea is a traditional Japanese tea contains caffeine and polyphenols that helps with weight loss by increasing energy expenditure. The tea is known to be mild in taste and is quite easy to prepare
Though not originally from Japan, the Kombucha tea is quite popular in Japan and helps aid weightloss. It is actually a fermented tea that contains probiotics, which supports gut health, potentially aiding digestion and weight management
Not hot but a cold tea! Surprising right? Mizudashi also known as the Cold Brew Green Tea is a great alternative to sugary, high-calorie beverages like soda. By switching to this drink you can easily hydrate yourself while consuming fewer calories
Umeboshi tea made from Umeboshi plums is another popular drink that helps in weightloss. The Umeboshi plums are pickled plums with a tart flavour. You can make the drink by steeping them in hot water and straining the water. The drink aids in digestion and appetite control
