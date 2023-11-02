7 Indian Cricketers With The Highest Net Worth

Mahendra Singh Dhoni: MSD or Captain Cool's net worth is $110 million which makes him the second-richest Indian cricketer. He has an amazing automobile collection which includes superbikes and cars like Army-grade Nissan 1 Ton, The Harley-Davidson Fat Boy, the Kawasaki Ninja H2. There are many ventures in which the cricketer has invested and he owns properties in Mumbai and Pune and also, a farmhouse in Ranchi.