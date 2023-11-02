7 Indian Cricketers With The Highest Net Worth

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 02, 2023
Sachin Tendulkar: Master Blaster is the richest Indian cricketer (former) with a net worth of a whopping $150 million. He owns expensive properties including flats and bungalows, luxurious cars like BMWs, Ferraris, Porsche, watches like the Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar Watch and other expensive things.
Mahendra Singh Dhoni: MSD or Captain Cool's net worth is $110 million which makes him the second-richest Indian cricketer. He has an amazing automobile collection which includes superbikes and cars like Army-grade Nissan 1 Ton, The Harley-Davidson Fat Boy, the Kawasaki Ninja H2. There are many ventures in which the cricketer has invested and he owns properties in Mumbai and Pune and also, a farmhouse in Ranchi.
Virat Kohli: The cricketer with a net worth of $93 million is one of the highest-paid sportspersons globally. The most-followed Indian celebrity on Instagram with 262 million followers owns multiple properties like flats and villa in Mumbai, Alibaug and Gurugram. He owns expensive watches worth ₹4.6 crore like the Rolex Daytona Rainbow Everose Gold timepiece, Platinum Rolex Daytona and Brown Ceramic Bezel. He owns cars like Bentleys, Audis and more.
Saurav Ganguly: Dada has a net worth of $50 million. Sourav Ganguly's Kolkata house is reportedly worth ₹7 crore. He also owns a plush 2 BHK apartment in London. He owns luxurious cars like Audi, Mercedes, and BMW, bikes etc. The former cricketer endorses many brands and is involved in various projects which adds to his source of income.
Virendra Sehwag: He is the 5th richest Indian cricketer with a net worth of $45 million. The former cricketer owns a limited-edition Bentley Continental Flying Spur sedan and a BMW 5 series and a mansion in Delhi. Viru has multiple other investments and earns well through his tweets on X and by remaining active on social media.
Yuvraj Singh: He has a net worth of $35 million, making him the 6th richest Indian cricketer. He owns a home in Chandigarh worth more than ₹5 crore and his Mumbai flat in Worli is currently valued at ₹60 crore. He has made multiple investments in real estate. Yuvi owns a Bentley Continental, BMW 3 Series and Audi Q5, etc.
Suresh Raina: Former Indian cricketer, with a net worth of $25 million, Suresh Raina is ranked as the 7th richest Indian cricketer. His owns house worth ₹18 crore and cars like Mahindra Thar, Porsche Boxster, Ford Mustang, Audi Q7, Range Rover, Mercedes Benz and BMW. He has multiple investments in companies, restaurants and real estate as well.
