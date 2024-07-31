7 Indian Cricketers Who Consume A Vegetarian Diet To Stay Fit

By: Amisha Shirgave | July 31, 2024

Virat Kohli used to be a hardcore non-vegetarian but due to fitness concerns, he switched to a vegetarian diet in 2018

All images from Instagram

Awarded with the title of 'Best Opener' in the world, Rahul Sharma follows a vegetarian diet.

Hardik Pandya was a chicken lover for many years but due to health reason, he switched to a vegetarian diet a few years ago

Shikhar Dhawan is a complete vegetarian since 2018. He has also turned towards spirituality and follows the footsteps of gurus like Sadhguru

Known for his fast bowling, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar was born into a vegetarian family. Netizens often applaud him for his plant based diet

Cheteshwar Pujara is a hardcore vegetarian and is very particular about the diet he consumes. According to reports, he avoids consuming spicy foods

Yuzvendra Chahal was once a butter chicken lover but he turned vegetarian due to fitness concerns. Switching to a vegetarian diet has multiple long term health benefits